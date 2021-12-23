Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 57296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 433,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

