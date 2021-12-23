PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.