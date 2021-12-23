Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,791 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

