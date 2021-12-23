Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,876 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $91,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

