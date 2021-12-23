Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $34,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $409.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.45 and its 200-day moving average is $430.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

