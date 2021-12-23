Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $71.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

