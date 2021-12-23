Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

