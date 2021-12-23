Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $293,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $7,061,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

NYSE BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average of $221.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

