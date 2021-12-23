Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $79.90.

