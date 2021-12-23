Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

