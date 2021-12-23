Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 527 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

