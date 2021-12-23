Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $672.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $368.85 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

