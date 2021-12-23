Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.70. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 663 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
