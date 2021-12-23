Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.70. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 663 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

