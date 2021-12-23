Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($205.62) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($261.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €212.25 ($238.48).

RI opened at €211.40 ($237.53) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($153.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €205.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.67.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

