Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells $20,006.40 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,563 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $20,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Richard Chen sold 419 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $5,413.48.

PSNL opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Personalis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Personalis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.