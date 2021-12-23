Pettee Investors Inc. Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

