Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

