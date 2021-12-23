Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,941 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

