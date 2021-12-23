PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.