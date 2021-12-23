Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

PDM stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

