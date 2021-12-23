Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,651,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,135,000.

BOND stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81.

