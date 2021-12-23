PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.80. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 8,532 shares trading hands.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

