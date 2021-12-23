Polker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Polker has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a market cap of $8.40 million and $1.95 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.78 or 0.08040176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.30 or 0.99990810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00073962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007318 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

