Precision Optics (PEYE) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS: PEYE) is one of 66 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Precision Optics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Precision Optics alerts:

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million -$100,000.00 -49.99 Precision Optics Competitors $1.02 billion $96.88 million 19.57

Precision Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Optics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 235 964 1797 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.31%. Given Precision Optics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ competitors have a beta of 18.99, indicating that their average share price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Precision Optics Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

Summary

Precision Optics competitors beat Precision Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.