Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 1,758 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

