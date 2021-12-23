Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $798,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

