Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

