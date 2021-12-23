Project Pai (PAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $106,055.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $106,055.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00111568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001379 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,788,523,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,432,449 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

