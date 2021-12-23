ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,120 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

QLD traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,852. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

