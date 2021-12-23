PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.33

Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.33 and last traded at $180.70, with a volume of 7128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

