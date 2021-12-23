Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

