Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $9.13 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00018859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.30 or 0.08097186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.21 or 0.99794012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

