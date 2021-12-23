Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.33

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.33 and last traded at C$27.56, with a volume of 81673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBR.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

