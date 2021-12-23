Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.33

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.33 and last traded at C$27.56, with a volume of 81673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBR.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

