Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Down 65.2% Over Last 7 Days

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $12.93 million and $4.99 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00185870 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

