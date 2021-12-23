Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

