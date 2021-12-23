Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00.
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
