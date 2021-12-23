Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

