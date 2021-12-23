Raymond James & Associates Buys 252,287 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $633,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.42 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

