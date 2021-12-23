Raymond James & Associates Has $200.08 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $200,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $651.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

