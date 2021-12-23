Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of Roper Technologies worth $175,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 137.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $472.96 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.13 and a 200-day moving average of $474.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

