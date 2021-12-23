Raymond James & Associates Purchases 86,482 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $287,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.48 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

