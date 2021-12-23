Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $291.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $291,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VO opened at $251.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

