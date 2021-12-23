Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $225,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 554,668 shares of company stock worth $157,395,937. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

