Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $445,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

