Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 154,866 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $151,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.04 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

