Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 151,681 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.36% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $126,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,530,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after buying an additional 66,865 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

