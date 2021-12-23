Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Equities analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.