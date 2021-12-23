RDA Financial Network Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,460.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,436.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

