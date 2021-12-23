Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

