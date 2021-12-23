Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

MCD opened at $264.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

