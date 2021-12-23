Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

